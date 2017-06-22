Ivanka Trump Opts for Long Sleeves and Floral Dolce & Gabbana in Washington D.C.

Ivanka Trump didn't appear to be sweating the summer heat as she made her way to the White House on Wednesday.

The First Daughter was spotted leaving her home (just down the street from Michelle and Barack Obama) in Washington D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood, wearing a long sleeve shirt and floral skirt in the nation's capitol. The 35-year-old mother of three tucked the mauve knit into a vibrant wisteria print Dolce & Gabbana number with a thin matching belt. Trump accessorized her look with mirrored sunnies, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of nude pumps. Luckily, she was only outside for a few moments before stepping into an air conditioned SUV.

Trump spent two consecutive days on Capitol Hill to discuss parental leave and working families with lawmakers. "Just concluded two productive days of Hill meetings focused on policy initiatives to empower American working families!" she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself participating in the one the meetings with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.