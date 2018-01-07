Issa Rae Gave the Best Answer to Why She’s Wearing Black to the Golden Globes

Ahead of the Golden Globes “Blackout,” Issa Rae, Diane Kruger and more stars brought their pops of color to the BAFTA LA Tea Party Saturday afternoon, where they dished on their looks for the fashionable fete and why they planned to stand in solidarity in black at the awards show. A long list of female attendees have pledged to wear black at the Globes to protest sexual harassment and gender discrimination—a movement that is being championed by Time’s Up, an anti-harassment coalition that launched on New Year’s Day.

“What I love about it is that it's not just wearing black to wear black,” the Golden Globe-nominated Insecure star told InStyle at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. “I keep saying that it is going to feel like a big funeral. But in a good way it just feels like the death of old Hollywood….there's a new resolve, and it feels like even with the action points that we have with the legal defense fund, and making agencies employ more women in positions of power, it feels like this can actually get done. So it's more than just a color. It’s more than just wearing black. We’re about that action.”

As for the yellow curve-hugging Rosie Assoulin dress Rae wore for her first time attending the tea party, she said, “I've been feeling yellow lately. I love black and yellow together, and for me, it just makes me feel femininely festive.”

Kruger, who showed off her toned legs in a one-shoulder Chanel silver dress paired with strappy silver sandals, said she too would be wearing black at the Globes. “It’s a symbol. I think it's good to be part of it,” she said. “I think it's a powerful statement, and I think all through awards season, you're going to see statements. I just feel like it's important that we girls stick together.”

Allison Janney, who sported a black Roksanda dress to the fete, said she also would be wearing black at the Globes. “I love that everyone is standing together and saying these issues that have been behind closed doors are being talked about and dealt with, and that movement is taking action to deal with them.” She continued, “I think it’s a really powerful, positive moment that’s happening right now in Hollywood, and tomorrow on the carpet through fashion, it’s just showing that we all know what’s going on, and we’re addressing it and doing what we can to change.”

After stars hit the carpet, they headed inside of the fete, where Michelle Williams mixed and mingled in a red, black, and white Louis Vuitton dress, while Armie Hammer munched on tea sandwiches in a black suit and wrapped his arm around his wife Elizabeth Chambers. Jessica Chastain also popped in rocking a checkered mini-dress paired with black strappy heels. Emilia Clarke flashed her megawatt smile in a blue Michael Kors dress cinched at the waist with a red belt, and Isabelle Huppert chatted with friends in a purple Gucci suit.

Emma Watson also made a quick appearance, debuting a new set of bangs as she went casual chic in a plunging white top, black pants, and black shoes.

While there was plenty of PG tips and Earl Grey on hand, there was more champagne than tea sipping at the event, as guests like James Franco, Nick Jonas, and more wined and dined at the annual pre-Golden Globes low key event, and took a moment to wind down before the big show.