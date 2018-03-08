Is Kylie Jenner Engaged to Travis Scott? Here's What We Know

Kylie Jenner seems to have a habit of unintentionally sparking engagement rumors.

She's done it in baby videos, she's done it in Instagrams, and now she's done it again.

Jenner posted a photo of a gold and diamond ring on her wedding finger on Snapchat Thursday with the initials "JW" on it, and it quickly got the rumor mill going. "JW" are the initials of her boyfriend Travis Scott's real name, Jacques Webster, but the ring isn't just in his honor.

Jenner clarified that it represents both Scott and her best friend Jordyn Woods. "Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods," she wrote. "Real Ones, OK."

As far as we know, Jenner and Scott aren't engaged and have no plans to be in the future. Sources told People that Jenner's in no rush to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged," the source said. “It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on."

Despite this, the engagement rumors have been a constant fixture in her relationship with Scott, and they only intensified after the two welcomed their first daughter Stormi together on Feb. 1. In the video created for Stormi (that confirmed Jenner was pregnant and had given birth), Jenner at one point sports a stack of rings on her left ring finger.

When Stormi turned a month old, Jenner was pictured with band on her wedding finger once again.

Thus far, we have no confirmation that a Jenner-Scott wedding is in the near future.