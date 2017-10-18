Irina Shayk Sunbathes in Pumpkin Patch, Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bod

Meghan Overdeep
Oct 18, 2017 @ 8:30 am

Irina Shayk isn't going to let the recent heat wave in California stop her from having a bit of fall fun. The 31-year-old Russian supermodel gave new meaning to the pumpkin spice trend on Tuesday, with an Instagram photo of herself splayed out in a cute patch of the seasonal squashes.

Shayk, who welcomed her first child with fiancé, Bradley Cooper, back in March, grabbed headlines for her superhuman post-baby body, and it's easy to see why.

For the impromptu autumn-inspired photo sesh, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model highlighted her lithe frame in a black mini dress and a red flannel shirt tied around her slim waist. With her eyes closed and her faced turned towards the sun, a makeup-free Shayk appeared intent on soaking up every last bit of summer's rays.

👻🎃

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Looking good, mama!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!