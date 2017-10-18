Irina Shayk Sunbathes in Pumpkin Patch, Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bod

Irina Shayk isn't going to let the recent heat wave in California stop her from having a bit of fall fun. The 31-year-old Russian supermodel gave new meaning to the pumpkin spice trend on Tuesday, with an Instagram photo of herself splayed out in a cute patch of the seasonal squashes.

Shayk, who welcomed her first child with fiancé, Bradley Cooper, back in March, grabbed headlines for her superhuman post-baby body, and it's easy to see why.

For the impromptu autumn-inspired photo sesh, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model highlighted her lithe frame in a black mini dress and a red flannel shirt tied around her slim waist. With her eyes closed and her faced turned towards the sun, a makeup-free Shayk appeared intent on soaking up every last bit of summer's rays.

👻🎃 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

