Irina Shayk Steps Out in L.A. Days After Giving Birth

Irina Shayk may have given birth to her and boyfriend Bradley Cooper's first child just two short weeks ago, but she's already back in action.

The new mom was spotted out on Thursday shopping for strawberries and enjoying the sunshine at a farmer's market in Los Angeles with her mother Olga Shaykhlislamov, and spoiler alert—she was as gorgeous as ever. The 31-year-old model looked casual but cool in an oversize long-sleeve T-shirt that she paired with fuzzy gray slides and cat-eye shades. Shayk topped off her comfortable outfit with a messy topknot and minimal makeup.

News broke that the Russian beauty was expecting broke back in November, when she hit the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a red hot number that masterfully concealed her baby bump. Following her catwalk debut, she was seen wearing a multitude of chic pregnancy looks in L.A. and beyond.

