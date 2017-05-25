Irina Shayk Wore TWO See-Through Dresses at Cannes in One Day

Just hours after showing off her awe-inspiring new mom curves in a canary yellow Atelier Versace gown that hugged in all the right places, Irina Shayk continued to cause a stir in not one, but two dresses that left little to the imagination at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Russian beauty, who welcomed daughter Lea de Seine with partner Bradley Cooper just two months ago, arrived at L’Oreal’s 20th Birthday gala in a black mesh overlay dress with a matching bra top and boy shorts underneath. Though the naked dress hit just below Shayk’s ankles, it revealed a daring slit in the back that’s easily adjusted by a gold zipper.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

To allow her dress to stay center stage, Shayk kept the rest of her look simple with metallic heels and whisper-thin jewelry. A deep side part and sleek low bun placed all the emphasis on the new mom’s post-baby glow, proving that you can keep your pregnancy radiance well after you give birth. Smokey winged liner and a matte lip rounded out the luminous look.

In the same day, Shayk went for a more formal ensemble that exposed the same amount skin. A sheer black dress with swirling details was complemented by a leather corset. The getup also had an adjustable zipper in the back, but this time around, Shayk positioned it higher to display her toned legs.

Getty

Shayk is a prime example that life after baby just gets that much better. Congrats again, Irina!