Irina Shayk Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Bod Weeks After Giving Birth

April 19, 2017 @ 8:45 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Just three weeks after giving birth to her first child, Lea De Seine, with beau Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk is showing off her superhuman post-baby bikini body abilities with an unbelievable poolside shot that's cementing her status as a hot mama.

"Pre-sunset #currentsituation," the supermodel captioned the sizzling shot, which she shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the envy-inducing photo, the 31-year-old beauty can be seen stretching out on a pink lip-shaped pool float as she enjoys the water and the sunshine.

And while the scenery is certainly idyllic, we can't tear our eyes away from the new mom's incredible post-baby figure as she casually flaunts her tanned limbs and toned tummy in a sexy black bikini with strappy details on the top.

The picture of pure relaxation, Shayk extends her arms into the pool and drapes one leg over the other as she sunbathes and somehow manages to make the casual shot look like it's part of a swimsuit photoshoot.

While we have yet to see a photo of little Lea, something tells us that those supermodel genes don't fall far from the tree!

