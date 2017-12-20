Irina Shayk Lassoes Cacti in a Corset for Day 20 of Love's Advent Calendar

As Love magazine’s lingerie-clad countdown to Christmas continues, Irina Shayk is the latest beauty to strip down for this year’s advent calendar.

Crossing off day 20 with a Wild West-themed shoot, the Victoria’s Secret model struck gold as she channeled her inner cowgirl, flaunting her toned figure in a denim corset bodysuit with leather straps.

LOVE Magazine / Youtube

From riding a hobby horse to cracking the whip, Shayk made the cacti-filled desert backdrop her own personal runway. The mom of one sent temperatures soaring with sultry accessories, like fringe yellow gloves, sparkly ankle boots, and a cowgirl hat. The model complemented her threads with voluminous curls and her signature pout.

LOVE Magazine / Youtube

LOVE Magazine / Youtube

After the Russian beauty playfully pulled sunflowers out from her brown leather gun holster, she decided to show off her lassoing skills on a man hilariously dressed as a cactus—and it was a success!

The video ends—as all Western do—with Shayk riding off into the sunset, remarking: “I love doing Love Advent because it's always fun getting wild and crazy with Katie and it reminds me of old Russian Christmas celebrations."

