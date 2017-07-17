Irina Shayk's Post-Baby Body Is an Expert Study in the Art of Snapping Back

X
BY: Faith Cummings
July 17, 2017

Abs are not easy to come by—period. But they are especially difficult to achieve after giving birth.

Well, supermodel, or shall we say, superhuman, Irina Shayk isn't having any trouble, as the new mom showcased her toned midriff just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Lea de Seine.

"Summer with @intimissimiofficial," Shayk captioned her latest Instagram photo, which featured her in a lace bra and panties.

While we're in awe of Shayk's amazing physique, her taut tummy isn't a complete surprise. The 31-year-old already proved that she snapped back less than a month after welcoming her newborn with a bikini picture.

It was all smiles and bikinis again for Shayk just a week ago, as she had some fun in the sun with her main squeeze, Bradley Cooper, and pals, Diane von Furstenberg, Allison Williams, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper in Tahiti.

Between Shayk and Beyoncé, it's clear that the snap back is real. We're so inspired!

