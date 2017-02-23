Pregnant Irina Shayk (and Her Baby Bump!) Hit Up Disneyland without Bradley Cooper

There's nothing like a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, even when you're pregnant.

Irina Shayk—who is currently expecting her first child with rumored fiancé Bradley Cooper—was spotted showing off her budding baby bump during a recent visit to Disneyland. The model headed to the theme park with her sister Tatiana Petenkova along with her niece and nephew, and the group partook in all of the excitement that the spot has to offer. They were seen shopping for Disney merchandise in the stores, enjoying the Dumbo ride, watching the fireworks, and snapping cute selfies together.

Iri + iri with Mickey + Minnie✨🏰💘 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

For the outing, the 31-year-old star dressed her growing tummy in an oversize black T-shirt that she paired with matching tights and cool sneakers. She tied a coordinating coat around her waist, and accessorized with dark sunnies, a leather crossbody bag, and colorful Minnie Mouse ears.

💋💋💋💋 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:14am PST

VIDEO: Chic Celebrity Maternity Fashion

Since the news of her pregnancy was confirmed back in November, Shayk has been showing off her knack for cool maternity style in everything from pajama-style separates to thigh-high boots.

RELATED: Did Bradley Cooper Put a Ring on It? Check Out Irina Shayk’s Rock on That Finger

See more celebrities at Disneyland in our gallery.