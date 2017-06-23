Get Ready: A Kendall Jenner Jewelry Collection Is in the Works

Get Ready: A Kendall Jenner Jewelry Collection Is in the Works
by: Kim Duong
June 23, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

Top Model, Instagram Superstar, Fashion Muse—these are just some of the job titles Kendall Jenner has under her belt. In an announcement made today, she can now add Jewelry Collaborator to her growing resume thanks to Ippolita, a leading fine jewelry brand. Ippolita names Jenner a creative collaborator, praising the model’s “youthful sophistication, fun and original style,” that will surely enunciate Ippolita’s design philosophy to create jewelry that is “cool enough to covet, classic enough to keep.”

Ippolita Rostagno, Chief Creative Officer, shared, “My jewelry comes from a place of art and personal expression; therefore, I love collaborating with artists and style influencers. I’m thrilled to have Kendall represent the brand—she has a wonderful fashion sense and an enviable ease about her.”

