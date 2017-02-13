The Funniest Reactions to CeeLo Green's Grammys Outfit

Frazer Harrison/Getty
February 12, 2017 @ 7:45 PM
by: Jane Asher

CeeLo Green rolled up to the Grammy red carpet on Sunday looking a little too similar to the Grammy trophy.

His gilded look included a metallic floor-length sheath, featuring some embellishment and texture, with a gold helmet covering his head and a full gold face paint. So, naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

Comparisons started with a Power Rangers villain (creative) and made it's way over to the robot C3PO, of Star Wars fame. Expected, but hilarious just the same.

Check out some of Twitter's funniest reactions to Green's gilded ensemble below:

https://twitter.com/shaqthisout/status/830936657511583744

https://twitter.com/rbelk_94/status/830930535035830273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/BryanVsBracey/status/830931548530683905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/dorseyshaw/status/830936325390004224

https://twitter.com/McJesse/status/830938593120108546

https://twitter.com/nutellaANDpizza/status/830935134404747265

