The Funniest Reactions to CeeLo Green's Grammys Outfit

CeeLo Green rolled up to the Grammy red carpet on Sunday looking a little too similar to the Grammy trophy.

His gilded look included a metallic floor-length sheath, featuring some embellishment and texture, with a gold helmet covering his head and a full gold face paint. So, naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

Comparisons started with a Power Rangers villain (creative) and made it's way over to the robot C3PO, of Star Wars fame. Expected, but hilarious just the same.

Check out some of Twitter's funniest reactions to Green's gilded ensemble below:

https://twitter.com/BryanVsBracey/status/830931548530683905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw CeeLo Green out here at the Grammys looking like a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain pic.twitter.com/yh6ypsQ1yn — Kip Smithers (@BryanVsBracey) February 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/dorseyshaw/status/830936325390004224 The Mysterious Cities Of Gold reboot looks lit pic.twitter.com/0prkEZEjDv — Dorsey Shaw (@dorseyshaw) February 13, 2017

