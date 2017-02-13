The Funniest Reactions to CeeLo Green's Grammys Outfit

CeeLo Green rolled up to the Grammy red carpet on Sunday looking a little too similar to the Grammy trophy.
His gilded look included a metallic floor-length sheath, featuring some embellishment and texture, with a gold helmet covering his head and a full gold face paint. So, naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.
Comparisons started with a Power Rangers villain (creative) and made it's way over to the robot C3PO, of Star Wars fame. Expected, but hilarious just the same.
VIDEO: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals
Check out some of Twitter's funniest reactions to Green's gilded ensemble below:
RELATED: See All the Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet