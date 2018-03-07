Google Doodle Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018

Google Doodle is honoring International Women’s Day 2018 (Thursday, March 8) by presenting the work of 12 female artists with stories about the female experience.

The search engine’s Doodles often highlight historic events the company is observing, and this series is no exception. According to Google, “Each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women. While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common.”

Google.com

With each contributing artist’s illustration, the subject of female empowerment comes to mind. Tunalaya Dunn’s “Inwards,” (above) for instance, features a group of diverse women hugging each other. Other artists participating in Google Doodle's International Women's Day project include Anna Haifisch, Chihiro Takeuchi, Estelí Meza, Francesca Sanna, Isuri, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Laerte, Pgilippa Rice, Saffa Khan, and Tillie Walden.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Moments from the 2018 Women's March

You can check out the complete list of Doodles for International Women's Day here, and Google is encouraging others to share their stories using the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory.

It's officially #IWD2018 in the 🌎🌍🌏! Explore stories from women all over the globe in today's #GoogleDoodle & share yours using #HerStoryOurStory! → https://t.co/ydJboV47yJ pic.twitter.com/FBNpCPtMK8 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 7, 2018

International Women’s Day reportedly started in 1909 as National Woman’s Day as a result of the Socialist Party of America’s response to the 1908 garment workers’ strike, according to the UN. Since then, it has evolved into a global event that calls for gender equality and celebrates everything women have achieved.