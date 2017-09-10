InStyle's Laura Brown and Michael Kors Are the Best Carpool Buddies

by: InStyle Staff
September 10, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Where do editors spend most of their time at Fashion Week? Hint: It's not in the front row. It's in the car, racing to and fro in service of their back-to-back show schedules. Designer Michael Kors has launched a hilarious video series, "Kors Commute," around this reality, inviting such big names as models Carolyn Murphy, Andreea Diaconu, and InStyle's very own Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown to cruise the city in a limo as he prepares for his show on Wednesday. Watch below as Brown and Kors talk orange makeup, teleportation, and what's in the editor's Michael Kors Bancroft bag. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPAqgRKlLOg&feature=youtu.be

Now that's a fashionable commute! 

