One InStyle Editor on Why She Went Wedding Dress Shopping Alone (and Why You Should, Too)

True life: I went wedding dress shopping alone and really liked it. Actually, I loved it. Although I didn't necessarily plan to go shopping alone, that's how it ended up going down—and I don't regret the decision, or the gown I chose, one bit.

When my now-husband popped the question in February 2013, I admittedly already had a particular designer and dress in mind (the proposal didn't come as much of a surprise). But as we all know, what you envision in your head as being perfect doesn't always look so perfect when you put it on, so I knew I had to be open to considering other styles. The dress in question? The nude and black Vera Wang dress I first spotted on her fall 2012 bridal runway, and I was dying to try it on (below).

If anyone were to have accompanied me, it would have been my immediate family—mom, dad, and younger sister—but they live across the country in Seattle. And in the spirit of full disclosure, I did try on a couple of wedding dresses with them during a trip back home, including the Vera Wang dress I wanted in white. But I was set on black, which was only available in the Vera Wang bridal salon located on Madison Avenue in New York City. As circumstances would have it, I went alone, and in hindsight, I'm glad no one came with me, but I'll get to that later.

When the day of my wedding dress appointment came, my anticipation was at an all-time high. My consultant was extremely helpful, and she took as many videos and photos of me as I liked. Although I had that one gown in mind, I felt like I had to try on others first, just in case (below).

Well, let's just say that nothing came close to my dream dress—when I put it on, I immediately fell in love (below). And the rest as they say, is history.

Through my own dress-buying journey, I realized how truly wonderful it is to go wedding gown shopping by yourself. Here are a few reasons why, and maybe this will convince you to do the same.

You Won't Compromise

When it comes to your wedding gown, choose something you love—even if it's unconventional!—and don't base your decision on anyone else's opinion (it will only confuse you). After trying on a multitude of other gowns, I knew going the traditional route wasn't for me. The moment I put it on I felt like a bride for the first time, and I knew it was 'The One.'

You Won't Deal with Unwanted Opinions

I've never been one to take fashion advice from anyone, so why would the most important thing I'll probably ever wear be any different? I love my extremely stylish dad, mom, and sister very much, but ultimately how they feel about my dress is irrevelant. If they love me, then they will also love the dress. The entourages that people bring with them on Say Yes to the Dress are my worst nightmare. I mean, seriously, I can't handle that many opinions. Not that I think my family or friends would act that way, but many, many people would. This day is about you and no one else (well, except for the person you're marrying).

If you are the kind of person who feels paralyzed when trying to make a decision (I'm not that kind of person), at the very least narrow down your entourage to one or two of your closest family members or friends whose advice you really trust.

You Won't Feel Rushed

If you're alone, you can take all the time you want trying on wedding dresses, and you won’t feel guilty about making your shopping companions sit and wait while you admire yourself in the mirror. Plus, you'll feel less stressed, and you'll have the consultant's full undivided attention.

In the end, go with your gut: I promise, you won't regret it. The only disappointing part? Having to celebrate my purchase with a glass of rosé Veuve Clicquot all by my lonesome (above). But in all honestly, cheers to me.