Get Christie Brinkley's Bombshell Blonde With the Best Root Spray of 2017

Even Christie Brinkley is a fan of our favorite root touch-up spray of 2017. After polling countless celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists, not to mention testing some out for ourselves, our annual Best Beauty Buys has been completed, containing the very best products spanning every category. When it came to stretching out our color appoinments, Rita Hazan's Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray was the item that ranked at the top, and Brinkley is as big of a fan as we are. Obviously, we had to ask the pro—who works with Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, to name a few more of her famous clients—for the breakdown on how to use it, and exactly where to apply it.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There's absolutely no reason for a woman to have roots again. This is magic in a can. I'm taking it with me. [MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with Instyle. I'm here with celebrity colorist Rita Hazan who works with everyone in Hollywood from JLo to Beyonce to Madonna And today, she's gonna show me how to get bombshell blond hair like Christie Brinkley, using our Best Beauty Buy winner, the Root Concealer. Christie loves it because it adds depth to the hairline, and it also covers grey. It stays put 'til you shampoo it out. So it won't come off on your skin when you work out, if you get caught in the rain. It's really amazing product. So it's simple. All you have to do is shake it, hold it a couple of inches away and just spray And it blends in your hair. So if you didn't get to the salon or if you have a party or something, you can just touch it up. So the hairline is probably the easiest part to do, you just hold your hair back and just spray. So you don't have the roots, and you also fill it in so it looks a little thicker. A little goes a long way, you don't have to use a lot of it. And boom, you don't have to go to the salon for another couple of weeks. So easy, you just saved me so much time and money. [MUSIC]