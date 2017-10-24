The Exact Beauty Products Everyone Was Wearing at the InStyle Awards

ICYMI: The third annual InStyle Awards took place last night at L.A.'s Getty Center. Throughout the night, we honored Hollywood's biggest style stars along with the hair and makeup pros that every celeb has on speed dial to help complete each and every look that puts them on the best dressed lists.
Unsurprisingly, celebs like Style Icon award winner Cate Blanchett and presenter Selena Gomez showed up to the intimate dinner with memorable hair and makeup moments that, trust us, you're going to want to screenshot. That's why we went on the ground and polled the attendees' glam squads to find out the key products that helped bring their beauty looks together.
Keep scrolling to find out the exact hair and makeup products all of the stars were wearing at the third annual InStyle Awards.
VIDEO: InStyle Awards: Cate Blanchett
1. Kate Bosworth
Since Bosworth’s gold sequined dress transformed her into a walking KiraKira filter, her hairstylist—and InStyle Award honoree—Harry Josh kept her look simple. “We’re keeping it simple tonight with a center part and slick bun,” he told InStyle. “The key to this look is a good clean blow-dry using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer ($349; dermstore.com), and then finishing with the Serge Normant Meta Sheer Dry Oil Finishing Spray ($24; dermstore.com) for sheen and to tame fly-aways.”
2. Law Roach
The stylist behind all of Style Star honoree Zendaya's red carpet looks also knows how to work a flawless complexion, too. So, how does he do it? Roach's makeup artist Keesha Patterson broke down his entire routine for night with us.
"I start by prepping his skin with Dr. Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15 PA++ Moisturizer ($40; sephora.com) using a MAC Oval 6 Foundation Brush ($42; maccosmetics.com). On his T-zone I apply Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Master Primer ($58; sephora.com) then Iman Skin Tone Evener BB Cream SPF 15 ($13; walgreens.com) sponged on with a damp Beauty Blender ($20; sephora.com) to lightly even out his skin tone. I set his look using Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder in Medium Deep ($35; sephora.com) with a loosely bristled powder brush. For finishing touches, I comb through his eyebrows and facial hair with a grooming brush to smooth unruly hairs. He loves moisturizing his lips with BITE Beauty Agave Lip Mask and Lip Balm ($26; sephora.com). Then, I set his face with Skindinavia Oil Control Setting Spray ($29; skindinavia.com) to ensure his look wears all day. Done correctly, grooming is light and skincare-based, making these techniques and products universal for men and women alike.” Noted.
3. Selena Gomez
Since honoree Hung Vanngo created one of his epic smoky eyes for Gomez, her hairstylist Danilo pulled her hair up with a sleek finish. "The idea was to do a very sleek, very chic, very face-forward look in an elegant contemporary way, to show off the beauty of Hung’s work and the beauty of Selena," he told InStyle. "The most essential products of the night were Pantene Pro-V Leave-In Moisturizing Combing Crème ($6; walgreens.com) to slick the hair back, which I then sealed and sprayed with Pantene Pro-V Hold Spray ($5; target.com).
4. Faith Hill
Hill's subtle makeup was all about enhancing her flawless skin. The singer's hair and makeup artist Dominique Diaz sprayed Lisa Ashley's Ultimate Moisturizer ($45; lisaashleybeauty.com) on a makeup sponge before dipping it into foundation to give Hill a glowing look. "It works in various ways!," the pro said of the moisturizer. "It works as a primer, breaks down foundation, hydrates skin, most importantly, enhances skin to get that glowy look!
To give Hill's golden blonde hair a smooth, but voluminous finish, Diaz sprayed her roots while her strands were damp with PHYTO's Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray ($30; nordstrom.com).
5. Brie Larson
Larson's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett set the actress's smooth side-parted lob with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray ($24; nordstrom.com ). "The Moroccanoil hairspray was ideal for this look because it gives a soft, but lasting hold and tons of shine to keep Brie’s hair looking full, yet sleek!," he told us.
Larson's makeup artist Nina Park wanted to "compliment the dreaminess of the Valentino dress with an ethereal glow and pink flushed cheeks." The key product to achieve this: Koh Gen Do Macro Essence Mask ($115; nordstrom.com).
6. Demi Lovato
If 2017's beauty trends have taught us anything, it's that matching your makeup to your outfit is always a good idea. That's exactly the approach Lovato's makeup artist Jill Powell took by choosing lavender shadows the exact same shade as the singer's dress for her smoky eye.
After priming Lovato's eyes so that the look held up throughout the night, she mixed MAKE UP FOR EVER's Aqua XL Color Paint Shadows in M-90 Matte Purple and I-80 Iridescent Pink Beige ($25 each; sephora.com) to get the right lavender tone for the base. Next, Powell blended the crease with the soft purple and violet tones in Sephora's PRO Editorial Palette ($68; sephora.com) and used a bit of a darker shade to add dimension at the outer corner.
"I then applied Sephora's Colorful Shadow & Liner in white ($14; sephora.com) on the bottom lash line and layered it with a ColourPop's Lippie Pencil in Heart On ($5; colourpop.com), a violet-toned lip liner, to make the color a touch lighter but still pop," she told us. "I then blended in a holographic shadow from Kat Von D's Alchemist Holographic Palette ($32; sephora.com) on top of the liner, and smudged it to create a smoky effect."
Although wet-look hair is one of this year's biggest hair trends, it's not exactly easy to pull off. "Hair can look less full when wet so to create a wet look that still looked full so I used clip in extensions from my own extension line called Wildform to add density," Lovato's hairstylist Cesar Ramirez told us. He kept Lovato's hair looking healthy and shiny by running Mizani's Twist and Coil Jelly ($18; ulta.com) throughout her hair, which has nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, olive oil, and marula oils in its formula.
7. Samantha McMillen
As the stylist behind Breakout Style Star Elle Fanning's feminine red carpet looks, McMillen has effortlessly cool hairstyles down, too. To give her braided updo extra grit and texture, her hairstylist Sami Knight spritzed McMillen's hair with Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist ($36; netaporter.com) before creating the updo. "This is a lightweight texture spray that gives just the right amount of bite to silky hair for making braided updo's super easy, without weighing hair down the next day," Knight told InStyle.
To create McMillen's soft brown smoky eyes with a touch of pink shimmer, her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used the shades in NARS's new Wanted Eyeshadow Palette (narscosmetics.com).
8. Cate Blanchett
The Style Icon went with a pewter smoky eye that mimicked the blue-tone stripes on her dress. Blanchett's makeup artist Jeanine Lobell used the shades in Chanel's Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé d'Automne ($64; chanel.com) to create the look. "We wanted a soft smoky eye and went with the greens in the palette," the pro told us. "We used Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Fervent Blue ($33; chanel.com), which was more of an electric blue to rim the inner eye and lashes to get a gradient of color from blue to green." She finished Blanchett's makeup with a swipe of Chanel's Rouge Coco Stylo Complete Care Lipshine in Lettre ($37; chanel.com), a sheer rose shade.
The actress's manicurist Michelle Saunders at Forward Artists complimented the star's look with a netural manicure.
9. Taika Waititi
Constantly traveling can wreak havoc on your complexion, which is why Waititi's makeup artist Su Man prepped the filmmaker's skin with that in mind. "With Taika traveling so much lately, I started with Hada Labo Under Eye Masks ($17; target.com) to moisturize and rehydrate the skin, which is so important especially for the delicate area under your eyes, " Man told us.
"I'm really loving Kevyn Aucoin's Skin Enhancer ($48; sephora.com) right now so that was the next step followed by Urban Decay's Naked Skin Loose Finishing Powder $34; macys.com), which gives the skin a really natural finish. For curly hair like Takia's, Kenra Texturizing Taffy ($22; ulta.com) is the perfect consistency to tame curls and make sure everything stays in place on the carpet.