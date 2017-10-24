The Exact Beauty Products Everyone Was Wearing at the InStyle Awards

ICYMI: The third annual InStyle Awards took place last night at L.A.'s Getty Center. Throughout the night, we honored Hollywood's biggest style stars along with the hair and makeup pros that every celeb has on speed dial to help complete each and every look that puts them on the best dressed lists.

Unsurprisingly, celebs like Style Icon award winner Cate Blanchett and presenter Selena Gomez showed up to the intimate dinner with memorable hair and makeup moments that, trust us, you're going to want to screenshot. That's why we went on the ground and polled the attendees' glam squads to find out the key products that helped bring their beauty looks together.

Keep scrolling to find out the exact hair and makeup products all of the stars were wearing at the third annual InStyle Awards.

