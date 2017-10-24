See the InStyle Awards 2017 Through the Lens of an iPhone 8 Plus  

When most people think about what it takes to photograph a red carpet, fancy (and expensive) camera equipment might come to mind. That isn't wrong, per se, but if you've got a working iPhone on you, you might be more prepared than you think.

Professional photographer Kevin Tachman brought an iPhone 8 Plus to the InStyle Awards 2017 to snap some candid shots of the celebrity guests. He captured a reunion moment between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, soft portraits of stars like Zendaya and Elle Fanning, and celeb-packed group shots. His work just proves that an editing eye can make even a phone-shot photo look incredible.

Don't believe us? See it for yourself by scrolling through the pictures below to relive all the evening's fun.