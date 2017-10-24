See the InStyle Awards 2017 Through the Lens of an iPhone 8 Plus  

When most people think about what it takes to photograph a red carpet, fancy (and expensive) camera equipment might come to mind. That isn't wrong, per se, but if you've got a working iPhone on you, you might be more prepared than you think.
Professional photographer Kevin Tachman brought an iPhone 8 Plus to the InStyle Awards 2017 to snap some candid shots of the celebrity guests. He captured a reunion moment between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, soft portraits of stars like Zendaya and Elle Fanning, and celeb-packed group shots. His work just proves that an editing eye can make even a phone-shot photo look incredible.
VIDEO: How to Sell Your Old iPhone
Don't believe us? See it for yourself by scrolling through the pictures below to relive all the evening's fun.
1. Selena Gomez
2. Zendaya
3. Demi Lovato
4. Elle Fanning
5. Rachel Zoe, Cindy Crawford, and Harry Josh
6. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez
7. Louise Roe
8. Ellen Pompeo, Harry Josh, and Kate Bosworth
9. Kelly Rowland
10. Rachel Zoe, Kate Bosworth, Cindy Crawford, Harry Josh, Ellen Pompeo, and Connie Britton
11. Selena Gomez