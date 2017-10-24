See How a Fashion and Beauty Editor Preps for the InStyle Awards

On Monday evening, some of Hollywood's most famous faces stepped out for the third annual InStyle Awards at Los Angeles’s Getty Center. And among the fashionable attendees: InStyle's very own Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown.
Kahlana walked us through her full pre-awards routine—from breakfast in bed (obsessed with those monogrammed pillowcases) to her glam squad powwow.
VIDEO: InStyle Awards: What's Your Favorite Boob Trend of the Year?
Scroll down below for a detailed look at what went into Barfield Brown’s red carpet-ready ensemble.
-
1. BREAKFAST IN BED
Up bright and early eating a big breakfast before prepping for tonight's awards.
-
2. YES TO THE DRESS
Excited to wear this multi-colored sequin dress by Galia Lahav.
-
3. Step Up
These black satin mules from Imagine Vince Camuto are sexy, chic, and comfortable. They're perfect for my red-carpet look!
-
4. GLAM TIME
Hairstylist Larry Sims gave me soft, loose waves while makeup artist Shannon Pezzetta went for a golden smoky eye and bold lips.
-
5. Almost Prepped
Hair and makeup is done. Now slipping on my dress and Imagine Vince Camuto heels.
-
6. Ready for My Closeup
Here's my final look! Off to the Getty Center to have some fun.