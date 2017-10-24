Watch Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Boob Trends at the InStyle Awards 2017

Jonathan Borge
Oct 24, 2017 @ 4:00 am

We like to ask the important questions because someone has to, right?

So when every fashionable star imaginable (think Kelly Rowland, Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya, to name a few) flocked to L.A.’s Getty Center for the third-annual InStyle Awards, we had to ask them a pressing one: What’s your favorite boob trend?

As you’ll find in the video above, the results hilariously prove that not everyone’s as up-to-date with the worlds of underboob, sideboob, and yes, breast trends, as we thought. Connie Britton, for instance, had to repeat the phrase several times, saying, “Boob trend. Boob trend. Boob trend. I’m sorry, I’m just getting used to the terminology: boob trend.”

Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe offered her advice for the trend: “Keep them in. Keep them concealed. Keep it clean, ladies. Keep it clean.”

Watch the full video above and prepare to LOL.

Show Transcript

BOOB TREND, BOOB TREND, BOOB TREND. I'm sorry I was just getting used to the terminology BOOB TREND. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] My favorite what? Boob trend? What does that even mean? I don't even know how to answer that question. Boob trend? I have never had boobs and so my favorite boob trend this year is having some. And I'm still learning what to do with them, but it's cool. Under boob is cute [UNKNOWN] [LAUGH] [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] is really cure in your 20s. I don't know if it will do that. I've had a child. I'll go for side. [UNKNOWN] Yeah. [LAUGH] I'm a classic [UNKNOWN] cleavage guy. I love that it's old school and maybe [UNKNOWN] in old but I still think [UNKNOWN] Gets you it wanna gets you. [LAUGH] Well I would say no bra, maybe like a Calvin white tank. So that is what I find sexy. I really love like if you can pull off a no bra, I love that. It's really cool to me. I'm a big fan of boobs. No bra. I'm into that. I'm into the nips. Free the nips. Cleavage cuz that's what I got a lot of, cleavage. Yeah. Yeah. Keep the men. Keep them concealed. Just keep it clean, ladies. Keep it clean.

