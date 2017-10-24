Watch Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Boob Trends at the InStyle Awards 2017

We like to ask the important questions because someone has to, right?

So when every fashionable star imaginable (think Kelly Rowland, Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya, to name a few) flocked to L.A.’s Getty Center for the third-annual InStyle Awards, we had to ask them a pressing one: What’s your favorite boob trend?

As you’ll find in the video above, the results hilariously prove that not everyone’s as up-to-date with the worlds of underboob, sideboob, and yes, breast trends, as we thought. Connie Britton, for instance, had to repeat the phrase several times, saying, “Boob trend. Boob trend. Boob trend. I’m sorry, I’m just getting used to the terminology: boob trend.”

Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe offered her advice for the trend: “Keep them in. Keep them concealed. Keep it clean, ladies. Keep it clean.”

Watch the full video above and prepare to LOL.