Cate Blanchett: “Just Because Women Dress Sexy Doesn’t Mean We Want to Eff You”

Cate Blanchett knows fashion.

We know this because she’s a red carpet vet who has topped our annual 50 Best Dressed list multiple times. And we know this because on Monday, the actress took home the Style Icon Award at the InStyle Awards 2017.

Dressed in a red striped Givenchy number, the 48-year-old Australian star took the stage to thank designers as major as Nicolas Ghesquière, Claire Waight Keller, Stella McCartney, Sarah Burton, Riccardo Tisci, and Giorgio Armani. She explained that she always considered fashion costume, and didn’t become an actress to hit the red carpet.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“You get to inhabit these extraordinarily…beautifully constructed gowns by geniuses,” she said of her work, moving on to thank Armani, specifically, for dressing her countless times. “I really do have to thank Mr. Armani, who’s a style icon in and of himself and who’s been such a profound mentor for me.”

Gratitude aside, Blanchett continued to make one badass statement about women, and dedicate the award to those who are fearless in their style.

“For me, the true icons of style, and I think there’s a bit of a theme emerging here tonight, it’s that for me it’s always those women who’ve been utterly themselves without apology—whose physical presence and their aesthetic is really integrated in a non self-conscious way,” she said.

“Women who know how they look, it’s not all of who they are but just an extension of that, and it’s about women who feel free to wear what they want when they want and how they want to wear it,” Blanchett.

RELATED: See the Hottest Celebrity Looks from the InStyle Awards 2017

Of course, the star managed to make one bold statement, and things got a little political, too.

“Women like looking sexy, but it doesn’t mean we want to f— you. No one says to Steve Bannon, ‘you look like a bag of trash. Do you want me to throw you out?’ But the comments that get said about what women wear on the red carpet—I mean. If you troll through those trolls on the Internet, just don’t,” she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Cate Blanchett's Style Evolution

“I just say, ‘bring it on, ladies! Break it wide open. I think you’re all extraordinary.”

Can we get a standing ovation?