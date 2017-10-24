The InStyle Awards 2017 Delivered the Sparkliest KiraKira+ 'Grams Ever 

Who doesn't love a little glamour?
At the third-annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night, fashion's best stepped out in—you guessed it—fashion's best. Director Taika Waititi presented Style Icon honoree Cate Blanchett the award and the actress took the stage in a marvelous Givenchy dress that turned heads. Of course, fellow honorees Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Demi Lovato, and Petra Flannery looked remarkable. But let's face it: the memorable action forever lives on Instagram, right?
That's why guests like Brie Larson, Kate Bosworth, and Selena Gomez fabulously took to social media to use the KiraKira+ app. You've heard of it, right? It essentially allows you to add some major sparkle to a video, and later upload it to Instagram or Snapchat. And upload they did.
Celebrities weren't afraid of running across The Getty Center, home of the InStyle Awards 2017, to capture the funniest, sexiest, and most jaw-dropping KiraKira+ videos.
Missed the best ones? We've got you covered.
Scroll down to see the evening's finest.
Cindy Crawford
Kate Bosworth
Elle Fanning
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Ellen Pompeo, Harry Josh, and Kate Bosworth