The InStyle Awards 2017 Delivered the Sparkliest KiraKira+ 'Grams Ever 

Who doesn't love a little glamour?

At the third-annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night, fashion's best stepped out in—you guessed it—fashion's best. Director Taika Waititi presented Style Icon honoree Cate Blanchett the award and the actress took the stage in a marvelous Givenchy dress that turned heads. Of course, fellow honorees Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Demi Lovato, and Petra Flannery looked remarkable. But let's face it: the memorable action forever lives on Instagram, right?

That's why guests like Brie Larson, Kate Bosworth, and Selena Gomez fabulously took to social media to use the KiraKira+ app. You've heard of it, right? It essentially allows you to add some major sparkle to a video, and later upload it to Instagram or Snapchat. And upload they did.

Celebrities weren't afraid of running across The Getty Center, home of the InStyle Awards 2017, to capture the funniest, sexiest, and most jaw-dropping KiraKira+ videos.

Missed the best ones? We've got you covered.

Scroll down to see the evening's finest.

Cindy Crawford

Tonight with @instylemagazine ✨✨ @versace_official @richardmarin @sabrinabmakeup #instyleawards A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Kate Bosworth

... aaaaaaand we are IN STYLE 🌟 A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Elle Fanning

Walking into the room like... @ellefanning #InStyleAwards #ElleFanning A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Selena Gomez

S is for Selena! ‼️ @SelenaGomez at #InStyleAwards #SelenaGomez A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Zendaya

THE COOLEST. 👑 Style Star honoree @zendaya #InStyleAwards #Zendaya A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Ellen Pompeo, Harry Josh, and Kate Bosworth