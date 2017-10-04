Jessica Alba, Candice Huffine, and More Take Part in Instagram's #KindComments Campaign

Instagram wants to be a place for love and acceptance, not hate—and the platform is making sure everyone is feeling the love with its #KindComments campaign.

With some help from celebrities like Jessica Alba, Candice Huffine, and Josephine Skriver, Instagram is encouraging users worldwide to leave warm notes on people's pics—and celebrate all of the kind things followers have said to them. Inspired by Jimmy Kimmel's celebrity "Mean Tweets," but adding an uplifting twist, the #KindComments campaign captures a special moment of love, support, and visibility as people read aloud inspiring Instagram comments that others have left on their account," an Instagram spokesperson told InStyle.

Exclusively on InStyle, watch some of your favorite influencers, designers, and models read out the kindest comments they've received on their feeds, below, and take a moment to leave some kind comments of your own:

The #KindCampaign was started as a way to "capture some of the inspiring stories of people on Instagram and the impact that a compassionate and supportive comment can make," according to Instagram. "The first-ever #KindComments project featured leaders and advocates from the trans community on Instagram reading inspiring comments of support from their followers on camera."

Instagram's goal with this initiative? "The magic of #KindComments is the realization that Instagram is a kind place where people feel supported and appreciated by their community."

RELATED: Lady Gaga Organizes Calming Meditation Group on Instagram in Wake of Vegas Shooting

Now go spread some kindness!