Ariana Grande Becomes the Second Most Followed Person on Instagram

Can the popularity of a celebrity actually be determined by how many followers they have on Instagram? That has yet to be confirmed, but we do like the fact that the most-followed people on the social medium are women—pretty fitting for Women's History Month, we think.

Selena Gomez has held the No. 1 spot for almost a year and now Ariana Grande has squeezed past Taylor Swift to take home the silver. The "Side to Side" singer officially has 98.5 followers, to Swift's 98.3.

thank you, Cleveland ♡ I love you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

We think this is in large part to Grande's current tour and the fact that she's promoting her new music hardcore right now. Swift—who supposedly won't have any new tunes for us until at least year's end, according to BFF Ed Sheeran—has been less active as of late, though she posted a celebratory 'gram for Lorde's new song on Thursday.

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

It's all in good fun and so we're celebrating Grande's latest accomplishment with some of our favorite photos from her account:

♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:26am PST

🌹 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

last one from yesterday. I swear. Sam n Suzy. 🍂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 1, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

love at first sight A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 4, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

Weekend Instagram inspiration if ever there was any!