Shockingly, the USA Isn’t the Country Most Obsessed with Millennial Pink

If you thought Americans were the ones most obsessed with millennial pink, you should think again.

According to new research released by retailer Long Tall Sally in support of their #CURATDby campaign, the most popularly used fashion trends on Instagram are surprising once they're broken down.

The results? Millennial pink and logo tees are just two of the top fashion trends that flooded everyone's feeds around the world this year, and check blazers and berets were all the rage in Copenhagen and Tokyo respectively.

In addition, the brand found that outerwear was huge in Italy, Sweden, the U.S.A., and Denmark, with all of the countries having coats and jackets as their most popular items this year. In Italy belted coats topped the list, while in Stockholm, fashion influencers like @carolineblomst rocked bright bold puffer coats. On the east coast of the U.S., Americans swore by colorful faux fur coats.

In the U.K., metallic shoes and boots became the trend of the year, with gold, copper, and silver kicks getting tagged over 6,300 times. Meanwhile, in South Korea, fashionistas lived for oversized sleeves, and in Nigeria people couldn’t get enough of off-the-shoulder tops and dresses paired with bold colors and prints.

The affinity for bold colors proved strong in Thailand too, with fashion influencers like @heyitsnun sporting the trend in Bangkok. Surprisingly. it was also the country that's most obsessed with millennial pink.

The full campaign features emerging fashion destinations and budding fashion photographers from around the globe. Take a peek at Long Tall Sally’s full list off the most Instagrammed global fashion trends of the year below.

South Korea: oversized sleeves (15,638 posts)

Thailand: millennial pink (15,411 posts)

Germany: paneled suits (14,049 posts)

Spain: straw bags (7,793 posts)

Italy: belted coats (7,650 posts)

Columbia: tassel earrings (7,257 posts)

Australia: cropped trousers (6,910 posts)

United Kingdom: metallic shoes (6,369 posts)

Senegal: voluminous skirts (6,204 posts)

France: white tees (6,169 posts)

UAE: embellished clutches (5,088 posts

USA – east coast: faux fur colored coats (4,885 posts)

USA – west coast: logo tees (4,180 posts)

Ukraine: badges (4,018 posts)

Japan: berets (3,259 posts)

Georgia: stripes (2,752 posts)

Nigeria: off-the-shoulder (2,420 posts)

Sweden: puffer coats (2,394 posts)

Denmark: check blazers (2,123 posts)

Brazil: camo print (1,895 posts)