The Pics From Kendall Jenner's 22nd Birthday Party Will Give You FOMO

The Kardashians do not play around when it comes to birthdays, and judging by the photo booth pictures from Kendall Jenner's birthday bash, the party was one for the books.

Jenner turned 22 on Friday, and the model was treated to a star-studded soiree on Thursday, complete with an epic photo booth that produced dozens of enviable Instagrams. Among the night's attendees were Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Blake Griffin, Brad Goreski, and more.

For her birthday party, Jenner wore a pair of show-stopping glittery boots, along with a pair of baggy jeans and a teeny white crop top. The birthday girl was more than happy to pose alongside her guests in the photobooth, showing off her tousled updo and huge hoop earrings.

Happy 22nd birthday angel face. I love youuuuuuu. To many more💕🍸 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENNY!!!! You are a bright light in my life! LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Scotty Cunha (@thescottycunha) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Older sis Kim Kardashian was a regular in the photobooth, as well, rocking her blonde hair and bitty bralette.

Pucker up 💋 Happy Bday Kendall! ✨ ps what are you looking at Scotty?? A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Mom & Dad A post shared by Scotty Cunha (@thescottycunha) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Kim even engaged in a little PDA with hubby Kayne West, planting a kiss on his cheek for a too-cute picture.

Unfortunately for us, sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, both of whom are reportedly pregnant, didn't attend the celebrations.

It looks like everyone had an amazing time, and we have to assume our invite got lost in the mail. Oh well, there's always next year.