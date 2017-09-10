Inside Canada Goose's Star-Studded Anniversary Party at TIFF

There’s been no shortage of glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival so far, and last night was no exception, with stars hitting up one of the hottest parties of the night; Canada Goose’s 60th Anniversary Party at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Olivia Culpo showed up ever the glamour girl in a stunning sequined suit by Sally LaPointe, while a radiant Kate Upton stole the attention of guests (when does the supermodel not) in a form-fitting ruched black dress with a plunging neckline.

GP Images/Getty

Guests sipped champagne and nibbled on an abundance of decadent bites while taking in some of the brand’s most iconic coats displayed around the room in honor of the company’s 60th year in the biz (after all, it makes sense to celebrate the occasion at TIFF, since the brand is know as the “unofficial jacket of film crews everywhere”).

GP Images/Getty

The fête also served as the perfect opportunity to launch the famed coat brand’s book, 'Greatness Is Out There' (available on assouline.com starting September 12, 2017) which chronicles the brand’s incredible rise to success over the span of six decades. The book features the personal stories of Goose People along with a look back at collaborations that pushed the brand into new areas of fashion, art, and design.

The fun capped with a surprise performance by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

All in all, one momentous evening. See more of Toronto International Film Festivals hottest parties in our gallery!