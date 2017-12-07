IMDb's Top 10 Celebrity Profiles of 2017 Is Packed with Newcomers

'Tis the season for yearly roundups, and boy, are we here for it! The Internet Movie Database (aka IMDb) just released its rankings of the year’s most-searched stars, and it’s really not what we were expecting.

The usual suspects (à la Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone) are nowhere to be seen—instead, we have a roundup of fresh faces and relative unknowns.

Coming at No. 10 is the star of hit Netflix Original series 13 Reasons Why, Aussie newcomer Katherine Langford—which isn’t too far out of left field, but some of the top names are pretty unexpected.

Getty Images (3)

For instance, at No. 9 is Sofia Boutella, who starred in both The Mummy and Atomic Blonde this year. No. 7 belongs to Blade Runner’s Ana de Armas, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff (No. 6).

Topping the list is Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, followed by runner-up Tom Hardy and Game of Thrones’s Emilia Clarke.

The full list is as follows:

1. Gal Gadot

2. Tom Hardy

3. Emilia Clarke

4. Alexandra Daddario

5. Bill Skarsgård

6. Pom Klementieff

7. Ana de Armas

8. Dan Stevens

9. Sofia Boutella

10. Katherine Langford

Congrats to 2017’s hottest stars!