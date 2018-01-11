See Iman's Tribute to David Bowie on the Second Anniversary of His Death

Iman is paying tribute to her late husband David Bowie on the second anniversary of his death.

The former top model shared a touching post on Instagram Wednesday that showed two tattoos—one on what appeared to be the forearm of their 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones that read “Daddy xxx.” The second photo showed a knife inked onto Iman’s ankle.

“You will always be part of us. Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver,” Iman captioned the post.

The day prior on Tuesday, she also shared a series of black-and-white photos of herself cozying up with Bowie and wrote alongside it, "My favorite love story is ours. #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver."

Bowie passed away on Jan. 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He and Iman said “I do” in 1992, and welcomed their daughter in 2000.