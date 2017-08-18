Iman Shares a Rare Photo of Her and David Bowie's Beautiful Daughter, Lexi

She gets it from her mama—and daddy!

Ageless supermodel Iman shared a rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter, Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, to mark the stunning teen's 17th birthday on Thursday.

"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!" Iman, 62, captioned the selfie, adding in the hashtags #selfportrait and #LexiLove for good measure. Lexi, the couple's only biological child, poses expertly for the camera in the snap that shows off her septum piercing, ruby red locks, and a smattering of sun-kissed freckles.

Bowie and Iman wed in April 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, and enjoyed a lavish second wedding in Florence that June. They were married for 24 years when Bowie died following an 18-month battle with liver cancer in January 2016. The "Starman" singer has one other child, 44-year-old Duncan Jones from a previous marriage, as does Iman, who shares 38-year-old Zulekha Haywood with her ex-husband, Spencer Haywood.

Happy birthday, Lexi!