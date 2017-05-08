People Are DIY-ing the Blue Ikea Bag into Clothing

You always knew Ikea was cool, right? Well, thanks to Balenciaga, the chain’s iconic blue Frakta bag is among the buzziest fashion pieces of the moment. And it’s gone far beyond just toting the brand’s logo-bearing $0.99 bag at the laundromat—people are now reworking it into new Ikea-inspired sartorial creations.

By which we mean there are inventions such as ...

A dystopian gas mask.

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Some surprisingly chic kicks.

The second coming of the trucker hat.

We teamed up with our friend @chinatownmarket to create this piece of headwear. Made in Los Angeles, these will be releasing next week. #pleasures #pleasuresnow #ikea #chinatownmarket A post shared by PLEASURES Art & Apparel (@pleasures.now) on May 1, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

An on-trend corset-style statement piece.

A fanny pack.

2017 | We reconstructed one of those bags into a more portable solution for carrying daily essentials #IKEA #Frakta A post shared by 7eonard (@_ballistics_) on May 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Badass track pants.

i feel like Demna today😎 #ikea #balenciaga A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on May 5, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

And even a Frakta thong.

RELATED: Ikea Had a Hilarious Response to Balenciaga Bag That Looks Just Like Its 99 Cent Tote

Clearly, the possibilities are endless. We’re just days away from the Ikea Frakta Bag Frappuccino, I can feel it.