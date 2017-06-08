Ikea Is Having Off-White's Virgil Abloh Redesign Its Blue Bag

Ikea's iconic blue Frakta bag is getting a high-fashion makeover.

We've been wondering about the big-box retailer's next steps since April, when Balenciaga introduced a $2,145 tote that gave a nod to the famous 99-cent carryall and Ikea responded with a hilarious ad campaign.

Well, we now have an update: The store has officially announced that Off-White's Virgil Abloh will revamp the roomy bag.

"Some of you guessed it," an Instagram post from Ikea read. The image shows Abloh, "prototyping a fresh take on the Frakta bag in Ikea's very own prototype shop in Älmhult."

The silhouette of the prototype shown in the 'gram is similar and the word "sculpture" is strewn across its side in all-capped black letters. Other versions of the accessory feature red tape trim, as well as yellow straps.

"We’re in a moment where Ikea is transcending, and people are bringing this 'do it yourself' culture to the blue bag," Abloh stated on Instagram. "What I'm most interested in is doing that process in partnership with the brand. It's allowing me to put my opinion on a classic. It's unique, and distinctly as much of Off-White as it's Ikea."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVCqWx5hxh2/?hl=en "sculpture album coming soon" @ikeatoday A post shared by @virgilabloh on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

The brand hasn't confirmed if, nor when Abloh's bag revamp will be available, but it is already becoming one of the most talked-about collaborations of the year.