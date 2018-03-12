See All the Red Carpet Fashion from the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeart Radio Music Awards show has a tendency to bring out a fashionably fun side of most of the stars who attend. In previous years, everyone from Miley Cyrus and Zendaya, to Madonna and Ed Sheeran has dressed up while looking glam, and the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet is no exception.

Before a night of performances from artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Eminem, celebrities walked the red carpet and looked great while doing it.

At this year's show, Bon Jovi is being honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award, and Taylor Swift's newest music video for "Delicate," is set to drop, so along with the fashion hits, you know it'll be a night to remember.

Scroll through some of our favorite red carpet looks from the night below.