13 Times Birthday Boy Idris Elba Was the Cutest Dad

Happy birthday, Idris Elba! The award-winning actor, famous for starring in HBO's hit series The Wire, turns 45 today.
The British-born actor is also known for his standout roles in films such as Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor, and Beasts of No Nation—though superfans know him best from his star turn in BBC series Luther. Next on tap for the hunky star is The Mountain Between Us, co-starring Kate Winslet.
When Elba's not working hard on screen, you can bet he's filling his time pursuing his other passions. These include his children (daughter Isan and son Winston); his clothing line; and his music (he DJs under the name Big Driis), all featured prominently on his Instagram feed, which is also responsible for bringing us gems like this (you're welcome, ladies).
Celebrate the star's birthday with a roundup of sweet daddy-and-me moments: