13 Times Birthday Boy Idris Elba Was the Cutest Dad
BY: Hana Asbrink
September 6, 2017 @ 6:00 AM

Happy birthday, Idris Elba! The award-winning actor, famous for starring in HBO's hit series The Wire, turns 45 today.

The British-born actor is also known for his standout roles in films such as Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor, and Beasts of No Nation—though superfans know him best from his star turn in BBC series Luther. Next on tap for the hunky star is The Mountain Between Us, co-starring Kate Winslet.

When Elba's not working hard on screen, you can bet he's filling his time pursuing his other passions. These include his children (daughter Isan and son Winston); his clothing line; and his music (he DJs under the name Big Driis), all featured prominently on his Instagram feed, which is also responsible for bringing us gems like this (you're welcome, ladies).

Celebrate the star's birthday with a roundup of sweet daddy-and-me moments:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYV4_JbHHEe/?taken-by=7dub

My monkey. I love you loads and 80 million thousand.

A post shared by 7dub (@7dub) on

 

"Dad, don't be silly mate..take the toy car off your head"

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

Win win.

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

Happy 1st Birthday Lil man Win. Going places still... @naiyanagarth

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

"Look!! it's my Dad Dad!!" ....Nice one Birds...great pic.;))

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

@isan.e Daddy Daughter time #Oscars Love you Iss Mon

A video posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

Chuuuu cub.

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

This guy.

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

I Love the babies...

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

Winston and the winning smile...Chuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

The little guy is starting to smile. Missing him while filming.

A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on

