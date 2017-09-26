Idina Menzel Looked Like a Real-Life Princess on Her Wedding Day

Idina Menzel played a queen in Disney’s Frozen, but on her wedding day this past weekend, she looked like a real-life princess. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the first photos from her backyard ceremony, and they’re truly magical.

Menzel walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress with a long train and a thin black ribbon belt. She wore her hair up in a sleek updo with a crystal headband and simple veil, and polished off her bridal look with white peep-toe pumps. While her wedding day look is divine, her message is even sweeter.

“Wanted to let you know … married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special,” she wrote alongside two sweet photos of the newlyweds embracing.

Menzel and Lohr starred together in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent, and have been dating since 2015. The Frozen star was previously married to Broadway star Taye Diggs, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son named Walker.