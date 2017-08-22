Ian Somerhalder Broke His Post-Baby Silence to Write His Wife Nikki Reed a Sweet Note 

Ian Somerhalder just shared the sweetest note for his #WomanCrushEveryday.

On Monday, The Vampire Diaries actor took a moment to pen a loving message that left us all swooning, as he piled on the praise for his wife, Nikki Reed.

In the appreciation post, the new dad shares photos of the actress's stunning shoot for Fit Pregnancy and Baby, and can't help but gush about his wife's journey to motherhood. "Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake."

Somerhalder, who welcomed daughter, Bodhi Soleil, with his wife last month, continued: "Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud."

"You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it," he concluded the smitten message. "Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, Your (sic) husband."

Now that these lovebirds are back from their self-imposed month of post-baby silence, we'll be looking to Somerhalder and Reed for our relationship inspiration!