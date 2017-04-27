Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Anniversary Tributes Will Make Your Heart Melt

It's been two years since their secret Malibu wedding ceremony, and Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are still enjoying the honeymoon phase.

On Wednesday the lovebirds marked their anniversary with heartfelt tributes to each other on social media alongside sweet photos from their wedding day.

Moses Robinson/Getty

"To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage," Somerhalder, 38, began his message to his wife.

Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known," The Vampire Diaries star's caption continued. "To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them."

Reed, 28, chimed in with similar sentiments on her Instagram page, writing "My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way."

"Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known," the Twilight actress continued. "We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me."

Swoon.

Leading up to their anniversary, Somerhalder surprised Reed in the studio where she's been busy making music. Both stars shared a video of them listening to a rough version of the song, which Reed hinted was about her handsome husband.

Congratulations to both, and thanks for helping us all believe in love.