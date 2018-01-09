Ian Somerhalder Carried Nikki Reed’s Breast Pump Around at the Golden Globes

Ian Somerhalder brought a special accessory along with him to the 2018 Golden Globes. The former Vampire Diaries star and his wife Nikki Reed welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil last year, and in order to enjoy a night out on Sunday, they had to travel with one important addition: Reed’s breast pump.

Reed shared an Instagram story on Sunday night of her man carrying around the goods, disguised in a “to go” box. “Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a ‘to go’ box all night,” she joked. If you look closely, you’ll also note that the new dad was holding his wife’s clutch underneath his arm.

Unfortunately, Somerhalder couldn’t walk the red carpet with his wife due to some wardrobe issues, so he stayed behind the scenes to hold her belongings. “Crazy wardrobe day… Moths ate my 1st Tux, then I ripped this one—so no red carpet for me with this amazing woman,” he captioned a photo of the two kissing.

Reed wasn’t the only celebrity who made time to pump during the Globes. Chelsea Peretti shared a photo of herself texting in the audience with a hilarious caption. “Texting to pull off a fine-tuned ballet to get me out to pump on schedule and in privacy,” she wrote. “Never knew what moms do—so many surprises!”

Mom’s got to do what Mom’s got to do.