Ian Somerhalder Responds to Backlash Over Throwing Out Nikki Reed’s Birth Control 

During a recent interview, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed shared a story of when they decided to have a baby that caused a flood of reactions.

Somerhalder revealed how during a trip to Barcelona, Spain, he went into his wife's purse without her knowledge or permission and threw away her birth control pills. “Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family]," he said on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

His story was immediately met with backlash, which prompted Reed to release a statement of her own condemning "irresponsible journalism." But now, the couple is speaking out again—only this time in a joint statement released Saturday.

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us,” their statement said. “It is something we’ve been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.”

"We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.”

RELATED: See Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2017

“However,” they added, “if this somehow sheds light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence. It’s a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic. We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end. Love, Nikki and Ian.”

He and Reed welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July.