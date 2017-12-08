25 Times Birthday Boy Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Made Us Jealous of Their Love Story

Happy birthday today to Ian Somerhalder, the man with the most striking eyes, a major heart for doing good, and a super successful acting career. Not to mention that the Vampire Diaries star is also married to fellow actress Nikki Reed, giving him plenty to celebrate on his big day.

Born 39 years ago today, Somerhalder grew up in Louisiana and by age 10 was already booking gigs as a model. In his late teens, however, he decided to switch his focus and pursue acting. After landing several small TV and movie parts, Somerhalder got his big break in 2004 when he was cast as Boone Carlyle in the hit TV show, Lost. Then, in 2009, he scored a part in the Vampire Diaries series—and, if you ask us, the actor's piercing blue eyes make him the perfect candidate to play a vampire. (Um, swoon!)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Today, Somerhalder is married to Nikki Reed, the same starlet who played Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga. Since tying the knot in April 2015 and welcoming their first child, Bodhi Soleil in July 2017, the couple hasn't been shy about showing their love for one another via social media. In fact, some of their Instagram posts are just so cute, we actually can't even. To see for yourself, scroll through the images below. Happy birthday, Ian!

What if we could reinvent high school? ‪I'm here now and on live now! Live east coast now! On ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, Hulu and YouTube TUNE IN NOW!‬ A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Found this throwback... having a 3AM cuddle on the Vampire Diaries set shooting late nights. We are sending you love Georgia A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

My favorite moment of 2016... a quiet moment on a beach with my wife. Happy New Year to every and all. From my family to yours A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

My new screen saver for sure... Brother @ernestoriley thanks for snapping this sweet photo of me and my better half. I am the luckiest man on earth. Literally. A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Aug 16, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

Little tiny baby nuggets... A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 2, 2016 at 6:08pm PST

Feet back on US soil aka... New York City. Dreaming of the Costa Rica rainforest. Thank you to this beautiful country: it's land and its people. Thank you to this beautiful woman who makes every day a dream come true. Pura Vida A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 13, 2015 at 11:14am PDT

Happy Birthday my love. Me and the world celebrate you and hope all of your dreams come true. I'm in awe of your compassion to create positive change in the world... A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 18, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Lake time with part of my little family... Smiling is truly one of the keys to life I'm convinced. Hope you smile today-it's good to do ;) A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Aug 9, 2015 at 11:47am PDT