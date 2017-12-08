25 Times Birthday Boy Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Made Us Jealous of Their Love Story

Happy birthday today to Ian Somerhalder, the man with the most striking eyes, a major heart for doing good, and a super successful acting career. Not to mention that the Vampire Diaries star is also married to fellow actress Nikki Reed, giving him plenty to celebrate on his big day.
Born 39 years ago today, Somerhalder grew up in Louisiana and by age 10 was already booking gigs as a model. In his late teens, however, he decided to switch his focus and pursue acting. After landing several small TV and movie parts, Somerhalder got his big break in 2004 when he was cast as Boone Carlyle in the hit TV show, Lost. Then, in 2009, he scored a part in the Vampire Diaries series—and, if you ask us, the actor's piercing blue eyes make him the perfect candidate to play a vampire. (Um, swoon!)
Today, Somerhalder is married to Nikki Reed, the same starlet who played Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga. Since tying the knot in April 2015 and welcoming their first child, Bodhi Soleil in July 2017, the couple hasn't been shy about showing their love for one another via social media. In fact, some of their Instagram posts are just so cute, we actually can't even. To see for yourself, scroll through the images below. Happy birthday, Ian!
Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know... Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn't even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don't know you, would agree. It's your day. The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life. Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket. Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian
To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Today, two years ago to the minute, we said "I do" and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to you for this life. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them. Partly because I'll be so old... I love you
Wow. What an incredible night. Our 1st official #isf @isfofficial gala in the great city of Chicago. Experiencing so much love from my better half @iamnikkireed - this photo says it all. It's hard to find the words to express how grateful we are for the time, energy, and love everyone put into making this night come to life. @grazielagems and the entire Kaufman family, our special guest @karolinakurkova , Katie Evans and our incredible ISF team, thank you for helping us continue our mission to save animals, educate our youth and protect our environment by building the greatest, most compassionate, grateful, innovative and intelligent next generation the world has ever seen. Love, Ian and Nikki
Reposting an @mkmalarkey original image and post. Thanks brother man for snapping this awesome symbolic shot of my better half and me. Wow, 3rd comic con with this human! My "Wifey" aka my badass-life partner. Thanks for starting our production company with me and making all of my crazy dreams a reality. I can't wait to produce some powerful and beautiful art with you which will one day be debuted right here... Thank you Comic Con 2016 you were amazing... Cheers to the future, it's bright, so get your sunglasses 😎
Lucky Llama..At @Heifer gala fighting hunger. #BeyondHunger is a hashtag to get behind. I've seen the stats- we produce enough food to feed the world yet we waste most of it. Heifer International is committed to empowering women and building communities. Thank you Heifer for inspiring us and we thank you for feeding the world. Let's empower those to know that a mother with food raises healthier, smarter family. We need healthy, smart and able families to build our future. Let's do this
A day with 3 of the most beautiful ladies in the universe... Wow smiling is such a beautiful part of the human experience-I highly recommend it. Congrats to our little Neitczhe here-1 year ago today, to the minute, you brought 5 beautiful puppies into this world-thank you for your amazing contribution to all of our lives. However, welcome to the wonderful world of being spayed-The world does not need any more puppies, we kill millions and millions per year. These two beautiful creatures right here in this photo or highly intelligent, highly emotional and capable of more love than you can you can ever imagine. The ones that are in shelters are the same-let's adopt them. @iamnikkireed your recent work with Gilt benefiting the @aspca is truly truky extraordinary. Thank you for giving so much of your life and for being a strong voice for those whom can speak. My hat is off to you. You amaze me. Love, Ian
No filter for this sunny Sun Valley day of awesomeness with my loves, the incredible @iamnikkireed and my brother @nathanaugustreed .The Happiest of holidays to everyone, may nothing but smiles, family time and reflection come from these moments. I'm grateful for all of the love this years for me, us and ISF from everyone-may you empower all around you with the same strength and energy you have to spread positivity and compassion. Smiles are contagious-please spread them;) I'm grateful for and l love you all... Love, Ian
The newest addition to the family. Her name is Sohalia. Thank you @iamnikkireed for finding us this amazing kid in Conyers Georgia. Unfortunately this little kid was wildly mislabeled as "feral/not friendly", and had Nikki not gone in and opened her cage regardless, we would have never found out that she is the most loving kitty on the planet and she may have been put down. The point is this; because shelters are so understaffed, this happens more often than not. Let's encourage the people who work at shelters and people whom make policies for shelter workers to take more time to get to know the animals that are brought in, so they can properly inform potential adopters. Also, if you are thinking about adding a new member to your family, know that there might be more to the animal than what's written on their cage!!! Go have fun and adopt! Send me pictures please! Thank you- Love, Ian
At Rockdale County Animal Shelter in Conyers GA, the place we adopted little Sohalia from just last month. Some of these amazing kids have little to no chance at ever finding their forever home. For example, sweet Brooklyn, a black lab, has been waiting for months with no luck simply because of her coloring. We just spent a few minutes playing with her and she was so excited she couldn't even hold still for a picture. Can anyone pick her up? Please please go get this beautiful girl if you're looking to adopt. Add her to your family! We would take her but we don't have any room!
A night out with @iamnikkireed and this amazing guy, our Former President @BillClinton @ClintonFdn discussing the best, most efficient and collaborative way to make true positive change in our country and our world. Whatever side of an aisle you're on or group you work with or believe in-it's our responsibility to be good to one another, teach our young people and protect our environment through reverence, gratitude and compassion. This can be done! It's happening and we're grateful to help save our planet thus saving our lives with you. It's up us:) Thank you all. Thank you so much
Happy Valentine's Day everyone! I used to think this Day was a conspiracy of chocolatiers and florists but I realize that taking a day out of our busy lives to celebrate the love in our lives is so important and should be every day. Celebrate love in your life-it's what makes the world go around... Thank you all for giving us so much love, it's so beautiful and so appreciated. Enjoy today-I just hope it isn't about spending lots of money-the pressure to. THATS the corporate side that makes me sad. Love should be simple but thoughtful- a gesture or loving act shouldn't be judged by its price tag... Love, Ian
How I spent my New Year's Day- in a #tbt way- wow. Week one of 2015. Thank you all for giving me so much strength-we're ready to kick major ass and make a great future staritng now . Happy 1st week of the New Year- I hope you're on track with making your future the most sustainable and harmonious one possible... Love, Ian
So excited-heading to @humanesociety Gala in Miami to present an honor to a beautiful woman whom I'm so grateful to be her date. Amazing how effortlessly the missions of like minds and shared hearts line up and fuel one another to create such amazing change-standing up for those with no voice. I'm blown away by @iamnikkireed , the Humane Society as well as all of you that support all of these amazing causes to make this incredible change. YOU are the real change makers... "Will the real change makers please stand up..." :)
We're here! I'm rehearsing with my beautiful wife @iamnikkireed To host the #UNEPChampions Gala. Watch the inspiration live!!!!!! http://web.unep.org/champions/livestream Watch this-be here with us, it's an incredible night. There are major world-changing people here in his room and they deserve the love. It's time. Be with us, I'll feel you watching;) THANK YOU! @mollydewolf is here shooting cool images of us for @ryotnews . @brynmooser we'll see you soon brother!
Thank you Emory University for giving us the opportunity to sub-teach your business/marketing class for an hour. Teaching is as much about listening as it is about talking. We learn from you guys, truly. Identifying your skills, your passions and then marrying the two is the key to success- to the future. #BestDayEver @chevrolet #ad