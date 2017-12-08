25 Times Birthday Boy Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Made Us Jealous of Their Love Story

Anna Hecht
Dec 08, 2017 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday today to Ian Somerhalder, the man with the most striking eyes, a major heart for doing good, and a super successful acting career. Not to mention that the Vampire Diaries star is also married to fellow actress Nikki Reed, giving him plenty to celebrate on his big day.

Born 39 years ago today, Somerhalder grew up in Louisiana and by age 10 was already booking gigs as a model. In his late teens, however, he decided to switch his focus and pursue acting. After landing several small TV and movie parts, Somerhalder got his big break in 2004 when he was cast as Boone Carlyle in the hit TV show, Lost. Then, in 2009, he scored a part in the Vampire Diaries series—and, if you ask us, the actor's piercing blue eyes make him the perfect candidate to play a vampire. (Um, swoon!)

Today, Somerhalder is married to Nikki Reed, the same starlet who played Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga. Since tying the knot in April 2015 and welcoming their first child, Bodhi Soleil in July 2017, the couple hasn't been shy about showing their love for one another via social media. In fact, some of their Instagram posts are just so cute, we actually can't even. To see for yourself, scroll through the images below. Happy birthday, Ian!

Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know... Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn't even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don't know you, would agree. It's your day. The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life. Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket. Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian

Little tiny baby nuggets...

A day with 3 of the most beautiful ladies in the universe... Wow smiling is such a beautiful part of the human experience-I highly recommend it. Congrats to our little Neitczhe here-1 year ago today, to the minute, you brought 5 beautiful puppies into this world-thank you for your amazing contribution to all of our lives. However, welcome to the wonderful world of being spayed-The world does not need any more puppies, we kill millions and millions per year. These two beautiful creatures right here in this photo or highly intelligent, highly emotional and capable of more love than you can you can ever imagine. The ones that are in shelters are the same-let's adopt them. @iamnikkireed your recent work with Gilt benefiting the @aspca is truly truky extraordinary. Thank you for giving so much of your life and for being a strong voice for those whom can speak. My hat is off to you. You amaze me. Love, Ian

The newest addition to the family. Her name is Sohalia. Thank you @iamnikkireed for finding us this amazing kid in Conyers Georgia. Unfortunately this little kid was wildly mislabeled as "feral/not friendly", and had Nikki not gone in and opened her cage regardless, we would have never found out that she is the most loving kitty on the planet and she may have been put down. The point is this; because shelters are so understaffed, this happens more often than not. Let's encourage the people who work at shelters and people whom make policies for shelter workers to take more time to get to know the animals that are brought in, so they can properly inform potential adopters. Also, if you are thinking about adding a new member to your family, know that there might be more to the animal than what's written on their cage!!! Go have fun and adopt! Send me pictures please! Thank you- Love, Ian

