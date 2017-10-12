23 Times Birthday Boy Hugh Jackman Made Us Fall in Love with Him

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his birthday today! The versatile and Golden Globe-winning actor is turning 49, and we're sure he's ringing in the special day with a bit of Jackman-esque whimsy.

We've been keeping up with the Australian actor's Instagram feed from the beginning, and it's been a constant flow of Jackman's dapperness mixed in with his all-around silly personality. It's enough to make anyone fall in love with the actor over and over again.

Celebrate Jackman's special day by reminding yourself why he's among the most lovable actors in Hollywood (it's not just for his Wolverine abs). To start, here are 23 perfect examples.

When he supported education in Colombia:

Superheroes, the next generation. #colombia @livelaughingman @Keurig A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

When we couldn't decide who was cuter, Jackman or his pups:

"Someone, Somewhere in Summertime" Simple Minds A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

When he started the countdown to his next birthday with the caption, "Ticktock Ticktock":

Ticktock Ticktock A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 8, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

When he posted a touching tribute to his late mother-in-law:

When he showed off his lovely wife:

We're thrilled to be hosting the #gcfestival for the 5th year! September 24th, Central Park. ⭕️ A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 26, 2016 at 6:07am PDT

When he supported female education alongside Michelle Obama and Salma Hayek:

#62milliongirls let girls learn with @MichelleObama @SalmaHayek A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 10, 2015 at 5:51am PDT

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Celebrated His Birthday with the Ultimate Cheat Day Breakfast

When he photobombed a baby penguin:

I know, I know ... My selfie skills are terrible but just look at this baby penguin and everything will appear better! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 29, 2015 at 5:15am PST

When he celebrated 20 years of marriage:

20 years ago on this day ... A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

When he gifted the class of 2016 with this glorious throwback:

Congrats To The Graduating Class Of 2016! #throwbackthursdays A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 26, 2016 at 4:30am PDT

When he made a new friend:

Good talk. A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:52am PDT

When he took a bite out of Blackbeard's ship:

Blackbeard's ship steering wheel in 100% chocolate .... 100% worth the cheat (bite)! #panmovie #Discover #Neverland A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 28, 2015 at 1:05pm PDT

When he made this face:

OoooooooooooooooK #panmovie #Discover #Neverland A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 25, 2015 at 11:27am PDT

When he posed with Cara Delevingne:

Awesome @panmovie!! With the stunning and talented #caradelevingne A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:11am PDT

When he showed the world he could tap dance:

Rehearsals with the awesomely talented @warrencarlyle for Broadway to Oz. Let's make it rain! #BROADWAYTOOZ A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 14, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

When he proved love isn't dead:

On our way to watch the epic battle ...@rogerfederer @djokernole Men's final @usopen A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 13, 2015 at 12:59pm PDT

When he posted this throwback:

Yes, I thought I WAS cool. #preppy #THROWBACKTHURSDAY A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 10, 2015 at 12:04am PDT

When he cuddled with his dogs:

REUNITED!!! #DaliJackman #allegrajackman A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 7, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

When he wore this dapper suit:

Off to the ball!!! @FightCancerFdn A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 5, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

When he revealed his beauty routine:

It takes a village!!! Day #1 #PAN @lizkelshmakeup @valonzhaircutters A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 1, 2015 at 9:41pm PDT

When he impersonated Jim Carrey:

#JimCarrey mate trying my best to do justice! Clearly, I should stay in my own lane. A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 17, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT

When he showed off his ironing skills:

Dad, you taught me well! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 10, 2015 at 5:33am PDT

When he made bloopers look good:

PART 2 BACKSTAGE BLOOPERS. Clearly, there are many more out takes in the vault! A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 6, 2015 at 5:27pm PDT

When he practiced his handstands:

Bring on the weekend!! #TGIF A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jun 26, 2015 at 6:38am PDT