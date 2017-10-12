23 Times Birthday Boy Hugh Jackman Made Us Fall in Love with Him

Josephine Cusumano
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:30 am

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his birthday today! The versatile and Golden Globe-winning actor is turning 49, and we're sure he's ringing in the special day with a bit of Jackman-esque whimsy.

We've been keeping up with the Australian actor's Instagram feed from the beginning, and it's been a constant flow of Jackman's dapperness mixed in with his all-around silly personality. It's enough to make anyone fall in love with the actor over and over again.

Celebrate Jackman's special day by reminding yourself why he's among the most lovable actors in Hollywood (it's not just for his Wolverine abs). To start, here are 23 perfect examples.

When he supported education in Colombia:

Superheroes, the next generation. #colombia @livelaughingman @Keurig

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When we couldn't decide who was cuter, Jackman or his pups: 

"Someone, Somewhere in Summertime" Simple Minds

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he started the countdown to his next birthday with the caption, "Ticktock Ticktock":

Ticktock Ticktock

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he posted a touching tribute to his late mother-in-law:

When he showed off his lovely wife:

We're thrilled to be hosting the #gcfestival for the 5th year! September 24th, Central Park. ⭕️

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he supported female education alongside Michelle Obama and Salma Hayek:

#62milliongirls let girls learn with @MichelleObama @SalmaHayek

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Celebrated His Birthday with the Ultimate Cheat Day Breakfast

When he photobombed a baby penguin:

I know, I know ... My selfie skills are terrible but just look at this baby penguin and everything will appear better!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he celebrated 20 years of marriage:

20 years ago on this day ...

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he gifted the class of 2016 with this glorious throwback:

Congrats To The Graduating Class Of 2016! #throwbackthursdays

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he made a new friend:

Good talk.

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he took a bite out of Blackbeard's ship:

Blackbeard's ship steering wheel in 100% chocolate .... 100% worth the cheat (bite)! #panmovie #Discover #Neverland

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he made this face:

OoooooooooooooooK #panmovie #Discover #Neverland

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he posed with Cara Delevingne:

Awesome @panmovie!! With the stunning and talented #caradelevingne

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he showed the world he could tap dance:

Rehearsals with the awesomely talented @warrencarlyle for Broadway to Oz. Let's make it rain! #BROADWAYTOOZ

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he proved love isn't dead:

On our way to watch the epic battle ...@rogerfederer @djokernole Men's final @usopen

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he posted this throwback:

Yes, I thought I WAS cool. #preppy #THROWBACKTHURSDAY

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he cuddled with his dogs:

REUNITED!!! #DaliJackman #allegrajackman

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he wore this dapper suit:

Off to the ball!!! @FightCancerFdn

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he revealed his beauty routine:

It takes a village!!! Day #1 #PAN @lizkelshmakeup @valonzhaircutters

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he impersonated Jim Carrey:

#JimCarrey mate trying my best to do justice! Clearly, I should stay in my own lane.

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he showed off his ironing skills:

Dad, you taught me well!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he made bloopers look good:

PART 2 BACKSTAGE BLOOPERS. Clearly, there are many more out takes in the vault!

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When he practiced his handstands:

Bring on the weekend!! #TGIF

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

