When news broke that Playboy founder and all-around icon Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday, the celebrity community quickly rallied together to pay tribute to the man behind the bunnies. The sad revelation even brought together long-time friends Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West, with Kim tweeting about their times at the Playboy mansion. We can only imagine the epic shenanigans that went down!

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/913265231366782976 Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/913252754436579328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fcelebrity%2Fhugh-hefner-dead-celebrity-reactions%2F RIP HUGH HEFNER — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017