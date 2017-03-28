Huda Beauty's Hudamoji App Provides the Dose of Sass Your Keyboard Needs

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Coinage, life well spent presented by Geico. Your 20's are hard, you're just starting out in the world and learning to be an adult. You might have no idea what to do with your money but we've got your back. Here are five things you absolutely shouldn't do in your 20's. Don't take out more student loans than you need just to pay for stuff you want. Buying the newest phone, laptop or gaming system now with your student loan money will cost you double interest down the line. That applies for credit cards, too. Don't live beyond your means and assume you'll make enough money later to pay it off. Build your savings so that you don't end up racking up credit card debt for an emergency you could have planned for. Don't forget about your debt, either. A full 14% of students who had federal loans weren't aware that they owed any money. Don't neglect to make a budget. Use a budgeting app to make it easier on yourself. It's easy to fall into the trap of overspending on drinks and dining out. Don't forgo your company's 401k. Many employers offer matching your 401k. That's free money in the bank. Just half of millennials are saving for retirement. Those who aren't are missing out on compound interest. That adds up big time over the years. You can't afford not to save for retirement even if you're strapped for cash now. With these tips, you can enter your 30s ahead of the game. [MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent, presented by GEICO.