Hubert de Givenchy, the Designer Behind Audrey Hepburn's Little Black Dress, Passes Away at 91

The fashion world is mourning the loss of an icon. French designer Hubert de Givenchy passed away on Saturday at age 91.

Born Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy, the designer founded the fashion house in 1952 and rose to fame as the creative mind behind many of Audrey Hepburn’s most famous looks, both on screen and on the red carpet. Givenchy dressed Hepburn for seven of her movies, including Breakfast at Tiffany's and Funny Face. The sleeveless column dress she wore in Tiffany's was one of his most recognized designs:

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The two also enjoyed a decades-long friendship until her death in 1993. "He revolutionized international fashion with the timelessly stylish looks he created for Audrey Hepburn, his great friend and muse for over 40 years," the house of Givenchy said in a statement after his death. "His work remains as relevant today as it was then."

Rose Hartman/Getty Images

His designs also caught the eye of style icons like First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Princess Grace of Monaco, the Duchess of Windsor, and Jane Fonda. Givenchy once shipped Kennedy a black dress overnight when she requested it for the funeral of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

“Mine is one of the most beautiful professions in fashion: making others happy with an idea,” he said last year of his career. “I am happy because I did the job I dreamt of as a child.”

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Givenchy stayed on as head of creative design at his brand until retiring in 1995. Since then, iconic designers like John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien McDonald, and Riccardo Tisci have taken a role at the helm of Givenchy, creating modern-day celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, and Selena Gomez.

In 2017, after Tisci’s departure from the brand, Clare Waight became Givenchy’s first female artistic director. With her graphic, black-and-white ad campaigns and coed runway shows, the designer continues to uphold Hubert de Givenchy's fashion legacy.