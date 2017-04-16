This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter

This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter
mariahcarey / Instagram
Shop This Post
April 16, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Happy Easter, everyone! Before you tuck into all those chocolate rabbits and jelly beans, feast your eyes on some of our favorite celebrity Instragrams from today’s holiday. Indeed, celebs are as excited about Easter as your kids are, if Instagram is any indication. While Kate Middleton was attending mass in a dreamy white outfit, many of your other favorite A-listers were indulging in coloring eggs and further traditional holiday pastimes. Scroll through to see how the celebrated.

VIDEO: How to Make Galaxy Easter Eggs

MADONNA

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9W_legMuc/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9XJqBAFDA/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en

Easter Table! 🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰 A NewBeginning! 🙏🏻

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9WlzNA6is/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en

Under the Easter Tree!! 🐰🐣😂🌈💜💚🙏🏻🎉🐰💜💚💜💚🐣🌈

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

No one does it like Madge. Not only was there an "Easter tree" but also a beautiful tablescape and adorable baskets for the twins!

JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9VDKBD35j/?taken-by=johnlegend&hl=en

Happy Easter!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

It's been a big couple of days for the couple's baby, Luna, what with her first birthday and now, Easter. She looks thrilled with her egg bounty. They also posed for Easter Bunny pics a week ago and recently sent a festive gift to friends Kim Kardashian West and kids.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS6Z-jmj3py/?taken-by=sarahjessicaparker&hl=en

Let the games begin. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS6mhMcD2a0/?taken-by=sarahjessicaparker&hl=en

Dye stained fingers to prove it. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS6x8kKjMjD/?taken-by=sarahjessicaparker&hl=en

So pretty. So satisfying. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

SJP chronicled her egg-dyeing odyssey on Instagram, with a series of before and after pics. Looks fun!

SOFIA VERGARA

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7w5dklRqB/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Easter🐰🌷

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS33M-WgTe6/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Thank u @clarissa_rezende 😘😘 now Im ready for easter!!!🐰🍫🍬 @stefanbeharsucre my favorite!!!! #Brazil

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9OnFxF6zR/?taken-by=sofiavergara&hl=en

Last minute decorating!🐰🌷🍰 #easterbrunch

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofia Vergara is known for her sweet tooth, so it should come as no surprise that she’s enjoying an extravagant spread this holiday. Plus, bonus blowup bunny gif.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7ixrbD0Ro/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

EASTER on my app

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7iuHNjk3l/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

EASTER on my app

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney trotted out some favorite #tbt pics in honor of the occasion. So cute!

MARIAH CAREY

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7F8UCjY7O/?taken-by=mariahcarey

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah reunited with ex and baby daddy Nick Cannon so dem kids could celebrate with both their parents—so sweet.

VICTORIA BECKHAM

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9BKktBPtX/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

VB posted a somewhat confusing swimsuit/bunny mask selfie to wish fans a happy holiday.

YOLANDA HADID

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS86f3DB3lG/?taken-by=yolanda.hadid

🐣Happy Easter from our family to yours......... xoxo

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

Hadid’s Easter looks like it’s been a bed of roses!

GWYNETH PALTROW

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9DYDnAvSk/?taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

Happy Easter! 🐰

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Special somebunnies!

MARISKA HARGITAY

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9N2Zcj-LW/?taken-by=therealmariskahargitay&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9OxcMDPIy/?taken-by=therealmariskahargitay&hl=en

Hargitay shared the most exquisite tablescape and a gorgeous Easter egg tableau. The only question is, where's our seat at the table, Olivia Benson?

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS9O2ZIFy0I/?taken-by=gisele&hl=en

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

The supermodel shared an adorable picture of little Vivian running down the beach in bunny ears. Too cute!

The Latest in Video

The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
See More Videos

More Holidays & Occasions

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top