This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter

Happy Easter, everyone! Before you tuck into all those chocolate rabbits and jelly beans, feast your eyes on some of our favorite celebrity Instragrams from today’s holiday. Indeed, celebs are as excited about Easter as your kids are, if Instagram is any indication. While Kate Middleton was attending mass in a dreamy white outfit, many of your other favorite A-listers were indulging in coloring eggs and further traditional holiday pastimes. Scroll through to see how the celebrated.
VIDEO: How to Make Galaxy Easter Eggs
MADONNA
No one does it like Madge. Not only was there an "Easter tree" but also a beautiful tablescape and adorable baskets for the twins!
JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN
It's been a big couple of days for the couple's baby, Luna, what with her first birthday and now, Easter. She looks thrilled with her egg bounty. They also posed for Easter Bunny pics a week ago and recently sent a festive gift to friends Kim Kardashian West and kids.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
SJP chronicled her egg-dyeing odyssey on Instagram, with a series of before and after pics. Looks fun!
SOFIA VERGARA
Sofia Vergara is known for her sweet tooth, so it should come as no surprise that she’s enjoying an extravagant spread this holiday. Plus, bonus blowup bunny gif.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kourtney trotted out some favorite #tbt pics in honor of the occasion. So cute!
MARIAH CAREY
Mariah reunited with ex and baby daddy Nick Cannon so dem kids could celebrate with both their parents—so sweet.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
VB posted a somewhat confusing swimsuit/bunny mask selfie to wish fans a happy holiday.
YOLANDA HADID
Hadid’s Easter looks like it’s been a bed of roses!
GWYNETH PALTROW
Special somebunnies!
MARISKA HARGITAY
Hargitay shared the most exquisite tablescape and a gorgeous Easter egg tableau. The only question is, where's our seat at the table, Olivia Benson?
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
The supermodel shared an adorable picture of little Vivian running down the beach in bunny ears. Too cute!