How to Wear Bronzer in the Fall Without Looking Completely Obvious

A little warmth will do any complexion good, but the intense bronzer you worked over the summer may come on a little strong during the months when you're not exposed to as much sun.

"In the winter, your goal should be to warm up your skin enough to look healthy—not too washed out, but not overly tan," says makeup artist Nick Barose, who created the perfect balance for Alicia Vikander at the Cannes premiere of Sicario.

"One of the biggest mistakes women make when wearing bronzer in the fall and winter is going too dark. It needs to look convincing." Barose suggests looking for sheer, lightweight formulas, and steering clear of bronzers with too much sparkle. "You want one that's light-reflective, but not anything too shimmery because that will be a dead giveaway that it's fake," he explains. "Alternately, anything too matte will look like dirt."

As you would with your usual bronzer, focus on emphasizing the temples, apples of cheeks, across the nose, and center of the neck where the sun naturally hits, but use a light hand and a tapered powder brush like MAC's ($35; nordstrom.com) to apply the powder.

"In general, it needs to look like your own skin, but more sun-kissed, so determining your undertone is key," Barose advises. "If you are fair, anything too dark will look obvious, so opt for a peachy-golden tone like Sisley's Phyto-Touche ($115; nordstrom.com). I love it because it looks discreet." For those who have medium complexions, Barose recommends using the Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion ($36; sephora.com), while deep skin tones should use a bronzing liquid like Armani's Fluid Sheer ($62; sephora.com) in one of the copper hues to impart a natural-looking glow.