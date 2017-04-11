You Can Star in the Next Han Solo Movie—Here's How

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, the beloved film franchise is offering up three once-in-a-lifetime experiences, one of which would have you acting in the next Han Solo movie.

Stars Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill have teamed up with Omaze for the latest version of the “Force for Change” fundraiser, an initiative in support of Unicef and the Starlight Children’s Foundation, and there are some seriously incredible prizes up for grabs.

The three different winners will receive either an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch in Marin, Calif.; a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie with a cameo appearance as a background extra; or a trip to L.A. to join Ridley and the cast at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. One lucky grand prize winner will even receive all three.

The contest runs from April 11 to May 11, with a new winner chosen at the end of each week (and the grand prize winner rewarded at the end of the month).

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Works Out with a Pillow on Her Head to Tease Star Wars Fans

Go to omaze.com/starwars to enter the contest. May the force be with you.