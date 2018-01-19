How to Watch the SAG Awards

The 2018 award show season is in full swing! After watching the honors handed out at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month, we’ll next see the stars in action at the 24th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees are quite the impressive list, from Golden Globe winners Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney to fan-favorites David Harbour and Peter Dinklage. Like the Golden Globes, both movies and TV shows are up for awards at the ceremony, making for quite the interesting night.

Getty Images

Plus, the award show has a host for the first time ever, and funny lady Kristen Bell will be emceeing the night.

So how do you tune in? Catch the red carpet live on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET, and then switch over to TNT or TBS at 8 p.m. ET to watch the two-hour show.