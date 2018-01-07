How to Watch the Golden Globes Online

Christopher Polk/NBC Universal

Not going to be near your TV tonight? Don't worry! For the first time ever, the Golden Globes are going to be live-streamed on several different platforms, so you don't have to miss a moment of the action.

The 2018 Golden Globes is must-see TV, not only because of all the amazing films, shows, actors, and actresses nominated, but also because of the red carpet blackout that's taking place. Both actresses and actors have pledged to wear black to the awards show as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and it's safe to say this hot-ticket issue will be addressed throughout the night.

So how can you tune into the show? The Golden Globes start at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, but you can also stream the show via the NBC website or mobile app.

Further, streaming services included DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Century Link Stream and YouTube TV will have the Golden Globes available.

If you want to watch the red carpet before the show, you can stream that, as well! The Golden Globes Facebook page will go live from the red carpet around 6 p.m EST., giving you a first look at all the attendees and their best fashion moments.

With all these viewing options, there's no excuse to miss a moment of what's sure to be an epic show!