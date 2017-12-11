How to Watch the Golden Globes 2018 Ceremony

The Golden Globes are just around the corner, so we're answering your burning questions in light of the big event. Make sure to know when and where you can tune in to see the winners, and while you're at it, check out the full list of nominees.

When is the Golden Globes date?

The 2018 Golden Globes will be on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What channel is the Golden Globes on?

This year's ceremony will air on NBC, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ben Peterson/NBC/Getty Images

What time is the Golden Globes and when is the Golden Globes red carpet?

The Golden Globes ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET and goes until 11 p.m., but tune in two hours prior to the ceremony start if you want to catch the red carpet. If you can't get to a TV in time for the red carpet, check out the live stream on Twitter, which begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Seth Meyers is hosting this year's Golden Globes.

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe?

The nominees range from Meryl Streep and Mary J. Blige to Robert De Niro and Shailene Woodley. See the full list here.

Who was snubbed by the Golden Globes?

Despite many stars being recognized in the 2018 nominations, there were a few notable exclusions, including Wonder Woman and The Big Sick.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?

The full list of presenters has not been released yet, but stay tuned here.

Tune into the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 to see the winners.